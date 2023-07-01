INDIA

Assam: Police constable found hanging inside police station

An Assam police constable was found hanging on Saturday inside a police station in the Morigaon district’s Jagiroad.

The deceased constable has been identified as Sani Nath, a resident of Hailakandi district.

Police said that Nath was found hanging on a porch behind the barracks of the Nellie police outpost in Jagiroad. The deceased cop had recently joined the police force.

The body has been sent for an autopsy report. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this year, in Assam’s Nagaon district, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan committed suicide as a result of a family argument.

