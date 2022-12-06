INDIA

Assam Police constable shot dead by his colleague

NewsWire
0
0

An Assam Police constable was on Tuesday shot dead by his colleague in Charaideo district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 9.20 a.m. at the Sonari police station.

The accused, Deepak Kakoti, fired four rounds of bullets with his service rifle at the victim identified as Gokul Basumatary.

The two were posted as constables at the Sonari police station.

Following the incident, Kakoti surrendered to the police.

Charaideo Superintendent of Police (SP), Sourab Yuvaraj said that Basumatary was seriously injured due to bullet injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for an autopsy.

The perpetrator’s motive remains unknown.

“An investigation has been initiated into this incident. A medical check-up of Deepak Kakoti has also been ordered to ascertain whether he was drunk during duty hours,” Yuvaraj added.

20221206-135405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman appreciates ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ contestant for...

    IPL 2022: KKR confirm Cummins ruled out for remainder of tournament

    Chennai Open: Ankita Raina crashes out in the first round

    Over 6 lakh students appear for II PUC exams in K’taka