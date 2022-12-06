An Assam Police constable was on Tuesday shot dead by his colleague in Charaideo district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 9.20 a.m. at the Sonari police station.

The accused, Deepak Kakoti, fired four rounds of bullets with his service rifle at the victim identified as Gokul Basumatary.

The two were posted as constables at the Sonari police station.

Following the incident, Kakoti surrendered to the police.

Charaideo Superintendent of Police (SP), Sourab Yuvaraj said that Basumatary was seriously injured due to bullet injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for an autopsy.

The perpetrator’s motive remains unknown.

“An investigation has been initiated into this incident. A medical check-up of Deepak Kakoti has also been ordered to ascertain whether he was drunk during duty hours,” Yuvaraj added.

