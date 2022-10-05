The Assam police foiled a cattle smuggling attempt on Wednesday near Guwahati, officials said.

An officer of Guwahati police informed that acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck in the Jorabat area, which was heading towards Guwahati from Morigaon district.

The officer said that cattle heads were being smuggled to Byrnihat in Meghalaya from Morigaon via Guwahati. Around 14 cattle heads were rescued from the vehicle, while two persons – Laden Ali and Mohidul Ali, both residents of Morigaon district – were arrested in connection with the case.

20221005-231802