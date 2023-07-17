INDIA

Assam Police foil two cattle smuggling bids

Assam Police have foiled two attempts at cow smuggling in Guwahati and saved as many as 112 cattle heads, continuing their campaign against livestock smuggling in the state, officials said on Monday.

Police have also apprehended four persons on the charges of cattle smuggling.

In the first incident, two vehicles transporting 62 cattle heads were stopped by the city police in Khetri during an operation.

A senior police officer said that the vehicles were travelling from Silapathar to Meghalaya.

In connection with the incident, the police detained two suspects, Abdul Kalam and Meredul Islam, while two others managed to escape.

In the second incident, the city police in Jorabat stopped a truck that was transporting at least 48 cows.

According to police, the vehicle was on its way from Lakhimpur to Byrnihat.

Two persons who originally belong to South India were arrested on the charges of cattle smuggling.

They have been identified as Ramesh and Mani.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati city police wrote: “City Police thwarted 2 attempts of cattle smuggling after 3 trucks were intercepted by Khetri PS and Jorabat OP respectively. A total of 112 cattle were recovered and 3 thugs arrested. Legal action initiated.”

