Assam Police launches YouTube channel to increase cooperation with public

The Assam Police has launched its official YouTube channel aimed to act as an interface to facilitate closer cooperation between the people and the security personnel, officials said on Monday.

‘The Assam Police Channel’ was launched on Sunday in a ceremony held at the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati.

Director General of Police G.P. Singh launched the channel in the presence of many senior officers and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh emphasised that Assam Police aims to strengthen its bond with the citizens of the state and work towards a safer and more secure society.

He reiterated that Assam Police already have its popular social media handles in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and with the launch of the YouTube channel, the gap will be further narrowed down.

The DGP further said that the YouTube channel and the various cultural initiatives taken up with the launch of the folk orchestra by the Assam Police will help to foster community relations, and people will be able to understand the functioning of the police force in a better way.

20230501-130803

