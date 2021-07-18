The Assam Police, with the help of their Kerala counterparts, have rescued nine girls who were trafficked to the south Indian state and arrested two human traffickers, a top police officer said.

Special Director General of Police G.P. Singh said that the girls belonging to five Assam districts — Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon, and Kamrup Rural — and the two accused — Muffazul Haque (Hojai) and Rakbul Hussain (Nagaon) are being brought back to the state.

“Information was received by Hojai police about an illegal human trafficking racket operating from Assam, in which several girls belonging to various districts have been trafficked to Thampanoor in Kerala.

“A case was then registered in order to rescue the victims and apprehend the accused. An Assam Police team comprising eight personnel proceeded to Kerala on July 13,” Singh said.

They managed to rescue the girls and apprehend two traffickers, he said.

