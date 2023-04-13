INDIA

Assam police seize 10,000 Yaba tablets; one arrested

Assam police have seized at least 10,000 Yaba tablets in a anti-drug operation at Hailakandi district, officials said on Thursday.

The seizure occurred at Narainpur area of the district on Wednesday night. One person was arrested on account of drug peddling.

Superintendent of Police in the Hailakandi district, Nabneet Mahanta said: “We had secret information that an infamous drug peddler known as Bilal Uddin Choudhury was active in the Hailakandi district who was running the illegal business. Based on that, we planned an operation to nab him.

Police in the disguise of a customer approached Choudhury for buying narcotic substances and he was caught red-handed.

“We have recovered at least 10,000 Yaba tablets from his possession,” said Mahanta.

According to the police, the market value of seized narcotic substances must be around 50 lakhs.

