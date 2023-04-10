INDIA

Assam police seize drugs valued at Rs 10cr; arrest 2

NewsWire
0
0

In a major anti-drug operation, Assam police on Monday seized narcotic substances valued at Rs 10 crore in Cachar district, officials said.

Two persons, identified as Rahim Uddin and Hasina Begum, were arrested on charges of drug peddling.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahato, said: “The arrested individuals — Rahim Uddin and Hasina Begum are neighbours. They live in the Bagadhar area of Cachar district. Based on information from secret sources, Rahim Uddin’s house was raided, and at least 1 kg of heroin hidden in 50 soap cases was seized.”

Also, 1 lakh 70 thousand Yaba tablets were seized. After confiscating them, Rahim’s business associate and neighbour, Hasina Begum, was also arrested.

As per the police, the market value of seized drugs must be around Rs 10 crore.

Mahato said that Hasina Begum’s husband Abdul Qadir was also involved in the drug peddling. However, Qadir probably fled to avert the police arrest.

According to the police officer, Hasina Begum played a crucial role in drug peddling. Since she is a woman, the police primarily did not suspect that Begum was involved in the crime.

“The seized heroin and Yaba tablets were brought from Churachandpur in Manipur. From there, these were peddled to Cachar district in Assam and kept at Rahim Uddin’s residence,” Mahato added.

Further investigation to nab others involved in the drug peddling is underway.

20230410-223804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K govt gears up to expand tourism sector

    Surge in optimism as tourist arrivals rise in Kashmir

    India at no. 3 on list of centi-millionaires, to overtake China...

    Cold wave leaves Rajasthan freezing yet again