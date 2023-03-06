INDIA

Assam Police seize drugs valued at Rs 9.13 crore, two held

Assam Police detained two individuals in Nagaon district on Monday on the charges of drug peddling and recovered a huge cache of narcotic substances, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the anti-narcotics raid was conducted, based on specific information, at Jakhalabandha area in the district on a vehicle bearing a West Bengal registration number.

According to police, 18.27 kg of morphine, that has a market value of around Rs 9.13 crore, was recovered.

Two people, including the vehicle’s driver, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“We currently know the accused are from the Basistha neighbourhood of Guwahati. We are now looking into the situation as well as any relevant links that could provide additional case information. There are no historical records of those who have been arrested at this time, but we are looking into it,” Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said.

