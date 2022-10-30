INDIA

Assam police seize drugs worth 15 crores

NewsWire
0
0

Assam police seized narcotic substances worth 15 crores from Karbi Anglong district and arrested two drug peddlers on Saturday evening, officials said.

Police received a tip-off about a consignment of drugs that was moving from Manipur towards the Karbi Anglong district and accordingly, a check post was installed in the Dilain Tinali area under the Bokajan Sub-division of the district.

Bokajan Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) John Das informed that a vehicle bearing a registration number of Uttar Pradesh was coming from Manipur and was intercepted at the police check post. Upon searching the vehicle, approximately 4 kg of Morphine hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle was recovered.

Police also arrested two drug peddlers who were identified as Hemkholal Lunkin (37) and Jangminlal Haokip (38), both residents of Manipur.

According to police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be Rs 15 crore.

20221030-104402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Myths and facts about chemical peeling

    Despite two humiliating losses, RCB not willing to bite the bullet

    All set for counting of ballots for 117 Punjab assembly seats

    J&K govt orders austerity; bars official dinners, lunches, private hotel conferences