Assam police seized narcotic substances worth 15 crores from Karbi Anglong district and arrested two drug peddlers on Saturday evening, officials said.

Police received a tip-off about a consignment of drugs that was moving from Manipur towards the Karbi Anglong district and accordingly, a check post was installed in the Dilain Tinali area under the Bokajan Sub-division of the district.

Bokajan Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) John Das informed that a vehicle bearing a registration number of Uttar Pradesh was coming from Manipur and was intercepted at the police check post. Upon searching the vehicle, approximately 4 kg of Morphine hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle was recovered.

Police also arrested two drug peddlers who were identified as Hemkholal Lunkin (37) and Jangminlal Haokip (38), both residents of Manipur.

According to police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be Rs 15 crore.

