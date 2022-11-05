INDIA

Assam police seize drugs worth Rs 15 cr, one held

Assam police on Saturday seized drugs worth Rs 15 crore in Kamrup (M) district and arrested one person on charges of drug peddling, officials said.

The drugs were seized at a toll gate in the Sonapur area of the district. The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ajmal Khan, a resident of Thoubal district in Manipur.

Based on a tip-off received by the police, a team led by the Joint Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta intercepted a vehicle at the Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur.

Mahanta said that while searching the vehicle, the police found 60,000 Yaba tablets in hidden chambers.

“The market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore,” he added.

