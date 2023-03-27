INDIA

Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 cr, three arrested

Assam Police have seized drugs worth Rs 30 crore in Karimganj district, officials said on Monday, adding that three persons were arrested in connection.

According to the police, the huge cache of drugs was seized on Sunday night when a vehicle coming from Mizoram and moving towards Tripura was apprehended.

More than 3 kg of narcotic substances were recovered.

Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police, Karimganj District, said: “Looking into the earlier cases and preliminary investigation into the current case, drugs were tried to smuggle to Bangladesh.”

The driver, Shafik Miya, and helper, Ramnath Goala, were arrested by the police.

Another person identified as Wabidullah was also arrested for having a connection to drug peddling.

“We got a secret tip that drugs were being peddled in a vehicle. We intercepted it and found that the vehicle’s oil tanker was divided into two parts. At least 220 soap cases containing yaba tablets and 2.9kg of heroin were recovered from the vehicle,” Das added.

