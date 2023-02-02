INDIA

Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 7 crore

In two separate operations, police have seized contrabands worth Rs 6-7 crore from Karbi Anglong district of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police officer of the district informed that they received specific inputs and conducted the operations on Wednesday. A total of three persons were held on the charges of drug peddling.

John Das, sub divisional police officer of Bokajan, said that police set up a checkpoint at the Laharijan area of the district and intercepted a vehicle.

“Upon searching the vehicle, security personnel recovered 306 grams of narcotic substances from soup cases hidden inside it. A person was taken into custody. His name is Fayas Uddin and he is a native of Doboka area in Bokajan,” Das said.

A second crackdown was conducted at the Diphu railway station.

In the course of the operation, police found at least one kg of heroin and detained two people, named as Chandra Sekhar Sen (45) and Dhiraj Solanki (30), both from Jhalawar (Rajasthan), officials told the media.

According to police, the market value of seized drugs is around Rs 6-7 crore.

