The Assam Police have recovered a major consignment of marijuana in Guwahati worth Rs 2 crore, officials said on Friday.

Joint Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta informed the marijuana weighing about 320 kg was seized on Thursday night.

He said that on-duty police officials recovered the narcotics upon searching a truck.

The consignment was kept in hidden chambers of the vehicle.

Mahanta said: “Based on a tip off, we intercepted a vehicle in Khanapara as it was entering the city. The consignment was cleverly hidden in a chamber along the driver’s cabin. We had to cut through the body of the truck to recover the drugs.”

The police officer further said that the consignment was probably brought from Manipur.

Police have arrested one person in this connection and a further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated the police on this successful operation.

He wrote on Twitter: “In a major operation, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck travelling from a neighbouring state and seized 320 kg of cannabis hidden in its secret chamber, to be delivered in Assam. Also apprehended an accused. Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up.”

