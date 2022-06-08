The Assam Police on Wednesday set up Special Cells in 10 of the 34 districts to create the space for the troubled women to receive emotional and social support through quality psychological, social and legal services from professional full-time social workers, within the criminal justice system (CJS) framework.

Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta launched the “Special Cells for Women and Community Approach” in Assam for 10 police stations in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Kamrup (Rural), Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) signed a MoU with Assam government’s Home Department and Department of Social Welfare, who would man these special cells through social workers, counsellors and state coordinators.

Experienced and trained councillors have been selected and specialised training has been imparted to them, an Assam police spokesman said.

He said that the violence survivor’s needs and concerns are addressed within a facilitative environment and these Special Cells would operate from Sadar Police stations of the 10 districts.

The TISS has further collaborated with US Agency for International Development’s MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash led by Jhpiego and Child in Need Institute (CINI) to operate these special cells for a period of two years.

The Assam police chief said that the state police is determined to deal with the crime against women and children and effectively combat gender-based violence.

He also stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to tackle this menace; police, NGOs, Social Welfare Department and Home Department and other stakeholders need to work together to address the issue.

