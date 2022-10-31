INDIA

Assam Police to keep tight vigil for visa norms violation

In wake of the arrest of seven German nationals who were allegedly involved in religious preaching in Assam, the state government has directed all district Superintendents of Police (SP) to keep a strong vigil on foreigners visiting their districts, an official said on Monday.

Assam Special DGP G.P. Singh said: “All SPs were instructed that anywhere in their district, irrespective of religion, if there is any preaching or congregation of foreigners, they have to keep a watch.”

He added that as per the rules of the government, anybody who wants to visit the country for religious preaching must take a missionary (M1) visa. If they are coming on a tourist visa and indulging in religious practices, it is contrary to the law.

But while visiting India on a missionary (M1) VISA too, no one can indulge in religious conversion according to the rules.

Singh warned that if anyone with missionary visas also indulges in religious conversions, action will be taken against such persons.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the Union government to cancel the visas of those persons who have indulged in unlawful activities.

