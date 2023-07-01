A private tutor was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl In Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Abhijit Sarkar (56), was teaching a 12-year-old girl at her home when he allegedly molested her and threatened her to remain quiet.

After learning about the incident from their daughter, the girl’s parents lodged a police complaint against Sarkar.

Sarkar has reportedly been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for medical inspection and counselling.

