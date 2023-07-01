INDIA

Assam: Private tutor arrested for molesting minor girl

NewsWire
0
0

A private tutor was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl In Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Abhijit Sarkar (56), was teaching a 12-year-old girl at her home when he allegedly molested her and threatened her to remain quiet.

After learning about the incident from their daughter, the girl’s parents lodged a police complaint against Sarkar.

Sarkar has reportedly been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for medical inspection and counselling.

2023070132509

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM to depart for Tokyo for Shinzo Abe’s funeral

    25 charred to death as bus catches fire on Nagpur-Mumbai Super-Expressway

    Fake Delhi call centre busted, 26 held for duping 1,250 US...

    Bulldozers again roll in Delhi, left protests