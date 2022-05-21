A college professor in Assam’s Hailakandi district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sending an objectionable e-mail to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Jomir Ahmed Choudhury — an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Srikishan Sarda College in Hailakandi town, was later presented in the court on Saturday afternoon. The court granted him bail on a few conditions.

Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi, Gaurav Upadhyay said that Choudhury was arrested from the college campus on multiple offences.

According to the FIR filed by the district cyber cell in Hailakandi, Choudhury made his four-year-old son a petitioner and sent a four-page letter to Chief Minister Sarma.

It was alleged that he made a mockery of the state education department’s flagship programme ‘Gunotsav’, and used “offensive words” to the Chief Minister in the e-mail.

It was learned that Choudhury also sent a similar letter to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Upadhyay said that the e-mails also praised the Islamic system of education.

“The professor exploited his child and tried to disturb the communal harmony. This is seen very seriously and we have put all facts before the court,” the police officer said.

The professor was charged with 294, 153(A), 153(B), 295 (A), 501, 505, and juvenile justice act 43(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

