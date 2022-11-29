INDIA

Assam Rifles apprehends PLA cadre and recruiter

The Srikona Battalion of Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Commandos, apprehended one active cadre of the insurgent group People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.

An officer of Assam Rifles said that the cadre was involved in misleading and recruiting innocent youth of the border areas of Assam and Manipur into PLA.

The individual was trained at the Teiti Longmak training centre of PLA in Myanmar in 2016. He was posted in the 252nd battalion of PLA and was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal in 2017.

He along with five cadres had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border in 2018 and stayed in Mumbai before coming back to Jiribam in Manipur due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the officer added.

