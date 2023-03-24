Assam Rifles, the oldest and most decorated paramilitary force of the country celebrated its 188th Raising Day on Friday, at its Laitkor Garrison, Shillong and also its various formations and units in the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

Raised on March 24, 1835, the force has done yeoman service to the nation and contributed immensely in bringing peace in the northeastern states, an official statement said.

This year the celebration of the Raising Day was attended by the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, along with Lt Gen P C Nair, DG Assam Rifles, and all ranks of the force paid homage to the brave hearts who in the past 188 years have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at the War Memorial in Shillong.

Reddy also addressed all ranks of the force in a Special Sainik Sammelan wherein he complimented them for their outstanding contribution in fighting insurgency in the northeast and Kashmir.

The Force has continued to prove its mettle in Operations in 2022-23. During this period, three Battalions received Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation and five battalions received General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Citation.

In addition, personnel of the force were awarded with one Shaurya Chakra, seven Sena Medals, 411 Presidential and Governors Medals, the official statement said.

The force has also excelled in Sports by winning many medals in the last one year at national and international level.

The official statement further added, “With every passing year, the Assam Rifles continue to stand strong amongst the people of the northeast. As the region moves towards development and prosperity, the force continues to instil a sense of security amongst the locals.”

