INDIA

Assam Rifles jawan, injured in Manipur militant attack, succumbs to injuries

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Rifles jawan Alok Rao, who was injured in an attack by militants in ethnic strife-hit Manipur’s Senapati district on May 10, succumbed to his injuries at Command Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, defence officials said.

As per officials, militants had fired during an Army-Assam Rifles area domination patrol at Dolaithabi, leaving Rifleman Rao of 18 Assam Rifles injured. After the security personnel retaliated, the extremists managed to escape.

Rao was evacuated to Military Hospital in Manipur by helicopter and then to Command Hospital in Kolkata.

Rao was the first para-military personnel to be martyred after the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur, where widespread ethnic violence broke out on May 3, claiming the lives of 73 people and injuring 250, and resulted destruction government and private properties.

Defence sources said that over 7,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel, including women personnel, have been engaged in area domination to ensure early restoration of complete normalcy in Manipur.

20230517-163802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dismantle India’s Big 5 conglomerates to increase competition, says former RBI...

    IMD issues ‘pre-cyclone watch’, Odisha on alert

    IPL 2023: Suresh Raina impressed with emergence of Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha...

    Now, 300 persons allowed per slot at Mughal Gardens