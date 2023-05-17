Amidst the crisis of essentials, medicines, and transport fuel in violence-hit Manipur, the Assam Rifles is providing security to the stranded goods trucks to enter the state and to go to various districts to ensure that people get uninterrupted supply of all important items.

In view of the ethnic violence and unprecedented clashes between the tribal Kukis and non-tribals Meiteis in Manipur since May 3, hundreds of goods trucks, various other vehicles, and oil tankers have been stranded on the National Highways and major highways to the state, causing a serious crisis of essentials, medicines, transport fuel and cooking gas.

An official of Manipur Home Department on Wednesday said that the Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the civil administration and state police of both Manipur and Assam, is providing security to the goods trucks.

The Assam Rifles officials assured the truck drivers to provide security as they feel seriously insecure to ply their vehicles in the strife-torn Manipur, which along with other northeastern states are heavily dependent on various states of the country in getting regular supply of essentials items, medicines and transport fuel.

The Assam Rifles officials, involving civil society and community leaders, also held peace talks regularly between Meiteis and Kukis in various districts.The para-military force also continues to render help to the affected people and arranges collection of LPG cylinders and other basic necessities.

Meanwhile, Manipur government’s Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh on Wednesday said that the situation in the state has improved a lot.

“There are no incidents and the state government including security forces are putting in all efforts to check unfounded rumours,” he told the media.

He said that a toll free number for ‘Rumour Free Manipur’ has been introduced to enable the general public to check facts.

In view of the closure of Imphal-Dimapur National Highway, trucks ferrying essential commodities are coming through Imphal-Silchar National Highway, he said, adding that around 94 trucks from Jiribam side were brought with the security escort to Imphal.

Singh appealed to those blocking Imphal-Dimapur National Highway to refrain from such activities while informing that a dialogue process involving community leaders has been started to bring peace and harmony in the state.

The official said that altogether 738 FIRs have been registered and 30 persons arrested in connection with the violence while 456 out of the looted 1,070 arms have been recovered so far.

The death toll reached 73, out of which, 41 was confirmed to be related to the recent violence while the number of injured was 243 and arson cases 1,813, he said.

Highlighting Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s appeal for maintaining peace and harmony in the state, Singh said the state government was making all efforts to bridge the gap between the different communities.

20230517-204602