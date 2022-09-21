Assam Rifles troopers on Wednesday seized a quantity of arms and war-like items bound for Myanmar from Mizoram’s Siaha district and arrested seven people, including five Myanmar nationals, a defence official said.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said that the recovered items include air gun, air gun pellets, combat uniforms, radio sets, tactical vests, tactical gloves and boots worth around Rs 16 lakh.

Five Myanmarese and two Indian nationals were also apprehended in connection with the seizures.

Lt. Col Rawat said that the stores recovered were of military grade and hence their use for anti-national activities by insurgents based in Myanmar cannot be ruled out.

He said that acting on a tip off, the Assam Rifles personnel from the Siaha post, along with Mizoram Police, launched the operation near Niawthlang village and intercepted the two vehicles carrying the seized items.

“The Assam Rifles had specific information about movement of tactical and war-like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar in two Sumo vehicles,” the spokesman said.

The detainees and seized items have been handed over to Siaha Police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

“This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activists. The operation’s success would go a long way in establishing peace and harmony along the Indo-Myanmar border,” an official statement said.

Mizoram shares an unfenced border of 510 km with Myanmar and the passage of varied drugs, arms and ammunition, gold, exotic animals, various tobacco products, and many other contraband is frequently reported.

20220921-223803