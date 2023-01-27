Assam Rifles has seized a big consignment of Marijuana in Assam’s Karimganj district, officials said on Friday.

According to an official statement issued by the Assam Rifles, the seizure occurred on Thursday night from Rongpur area that comes under Ratabari police station area in Karimganj.

The estimated market value of the seized narcotic substances would be around 19 lakh, said an officer.

The Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with the police in that area and recovered at least 48 kg marijuana. One person is also held for drug peddling.

20230127-160603