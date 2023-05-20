INDIA

Assam: SAI swimming coach booked on sexual harassment charges

After a number of athletes at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) training facility at Solalgaon in North Lakhimpur town of Assam accused swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary of sexual harassment, he has now been booked for suspected sexual harassment of young female athletes.

An FIR has been filed at a police station in Guwahati against Basumatary in response to the complaint.

The complaint was first lodged on May 18 by a female weightlifting instructor, who was thereafter followed by female athletes, the SAI authorities said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said, “They alleged that the in-charge of STC Solalgoan, Mrinal Basumatary, sexually harassed female athletes. On receipt of their verbal complaint, prompt action has been taken by the regional centre of the Sports Authority of India, Guwahati, in accordance with the law regarding sexual harassment.

“Taking into account the gravity of the matter, an FIR has been lodged. Simultaneously, the matter has been referred to the internal committee of the regional centre of the nodal sports body and a probe has already been initiated. The committee will submit its report at the earliest.”

It added, “SAI adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, and the same will be followed so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes.”

The police are yet to take any action against Basumatary. The case has been transferred to the Lakhimpur police station since the alleged incident took place there.

The police are yet to issue any statement on this matter.

20230520-221805

