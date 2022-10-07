INDIA

Assam: Shah meets officials, discusses flood-related issues

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with officials here to chalk out a future strategy for making Assam flood-free.

“During the meeting, the Union Home Minister has spoken to stakeholders to review the reasons responsible for recurring floods and steps taken by the government to tackle the problem,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that Shah has emphasised on a long-term solution to the perennial issue of floods in Assam, and also stressed on inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination for making the state flood-free.

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika also attended the meeting along with other officials of the department.

20221008-002403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Bandipora

    Match supplies with demand: FADA to vehicle makers

    31% jump in electricity demand triggers power crisis in Rajasthan

    J&K police bust terror module, arrests 3 TRF associates