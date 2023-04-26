INDIA

Assam should use DNA profiling to identify B’deshi infiltrators: Pravin Togadia

Pravin Togadia, the President of Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), a right-wing outfit, on Wednesday held a minority community resposible for India overtaking China as the world’s most populous nation.

Togadia, who is also the former International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), asserted that this population surge will mostly affect Assam in the coming years, and therefore the state should identify the Bangladeshi infiltrators through DNA profiling.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Togadia blamed the minority community for the surge in India’s population.

Togadia claimed that the population growth of Hindus in the country is currently negative, adding that the percentage of Hindus in the overall population of India has actually decreased.

“Therefore, Hindus have not contributed to the nation’s tremendous demographic rise,” he claimed.

The controversial leader also said that the enormous increase in minority population will affect Assam badly in the next 1520 years, as he called for the introduction of a strict population control act.

“Ever since its inception, our organisation has been demanding a population control act. I also urge the Assam government to identify the Bangladesh-origin infiltrators on the basis of the 1951 voters’ list and through DNA profiling,” he added.

