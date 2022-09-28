An integrated Skill Development Centre in Dima Hasao district of Assam was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The centre, built at a cost of Rs 36.60 crore, has been established under a special financial package that was agreed upon as per an accord between the Central government, and the government of Assam, and both factions of erstwhile militant group Dima Halim Daogah (DHD).

Speaking at the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the newly built skill development centre would play a prominent role in imparting skill training to the youth of the hill district.

He added that naming the skill development centre after Veer Sambudhan Phonglo is an appropriate tribute to the great freedom fighter.

Sarma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been making rapid strides on all fronts.

“The Indian economy has surpassed the British economy to become the fifth largest economy in the world. The economic growth of the country is opening up numerous opportunities for those with requisite skills.

“There is great demand for skilled persons in the economy, and initiatives such as integrated skill development centres are aimed at ensuring the employable youths of Assam can reap the benefits the economy is offering,” he added.

Sarma further said that a 1,000-MW solar power project will be set up in the Dima Hasao district and the skill development centre will be able to provide the skilled man force that would be required for running a project of such a huge magnitude.

Assam Power Minister Nandita Garlosa, MP Horen Sing Bey, Dima Hasao Hills Autonomous Council Chief Debolal Garlosa, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Tuliram Ronghang were also present on the occasion.

