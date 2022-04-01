INDIA

Assam spent Rs 1 lakh cr in FY 2021-22: CM

NewsWire
0
34

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that in the financial year 2021-22, the northeastern state has spent Rs 1 lakh crore, taking it at per with the big states of the country in terms of annual spending.

Speaking in the state assembly, Sarma said for the first time, Assam has achieved a “milestone”. “In 2016, our state’s spending was at Rs 42,000 crore, and now we are eyeing to take it to Rs 1.5 lakh crore this year (2022-23).”

Sarma said that Transport Department has collected a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore and the GST collection has also increased while the central sector grant transfer was positive.

The Chief Minister told the house that during the period of 2015-16 to 2019-20 Assam’s GDP growth stood at 8.9 per cent against the national growth of 6.7 per cent.

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, during 2020-21, Assam witnessed positive growth.

“Assam’s growth is 95 per cent. Our state is among the few states in the country which witnessed positive growth during last fiscal year.”

In 2021-22 Assam is likely to witness growth of 9.1 per cent, he predicted and said that the state has achieved these financial success by increasing the capital expenditure and realisation of revenue expenditure and reduction of expenditure in the unproductive sector.

Assam’s revenue increased by 13.2 per cent in the last financial year compared to the previous fiscal (2020-21), the Chief Minister told the house and the treasury bench members welcomed it by thumping the desk.

20220402-003005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K politicians condemn killing of 2 cops in Bandipora

    More than 100 militants killed this year so far: J&K Police

    TN farmers leader P. Ayyakkannu ends 39-day old relay hunger strike

    ‘Fresh survey for Jagadhari-Paonta Sahib line’