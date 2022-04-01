Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that in the financial year 2021-22, the northeastern state has spent Rs 1 lakh crore, taking it at per with the big states of the country in terms of annual spending.

Speaking in the state assembly, Sarma said for the first time, Assam has achieved a “milestone”. “In 2016, our state’s spending was at Rs 42,000 crore, and now we are eyeing to take it to Rs 1.5 lakh crore this year (2022-23).”

Sarma said that Transport Department has collected a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore and the GST collection has also increased while the central sector grant transfer was positive.

The Chief Minister told the house that during the period of 2015-16 to 2019-20 Assam’s GDP growth stood at 8.9 per cent against the national growth of 6.7 per cent.

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, during 2020-21, Assam witnessed positive growth.

“Assam’s growth is 95 per cent. Our state is among the few states in the country which witnessed positive growth during last fiscal year.”

In 2021-22 Assam is likely to witness growth of 9.1 per cent, he predicted and said that the state has achieved these financial success by increasing the capital expenditure and realisation of revenue expenditure and reduction of expenditure in the unproductive sector.

Assam’s revenue increased by 13.2 per cent in the last financial year compared to the previous fiscal (2020-21), the Chief Minister told the house and the treasury bench members welcomed it by thumping the desk.

