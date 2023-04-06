INDIA

Assam State Transport Corporation incurs losses, unable to repair buses

NewsWire
0
0

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is in a dire state, and it has incurred a loss of at least Rs 106 crore in a single financial year.

The plight of ASTC came to light in a reply by state Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday in the state Assembly.

The number of buses plying the road has decreased substantially in the last few years. In many parts of the state, the corporation is not in a position to run its buses.

At least 321 buses have been waiting in the terminal for repairs; however, the corporation could not afford the repair work.

Suklabaidya said, “In 2021-22, ASTC earned Rs 80.19 crore; however, the net expenditure for the same period was Rs 186.73 crore. The corporation required Rs 110.21 crore for meeting the salary of its employees.”

Meanwhile, not only in the previous financial year, ASTC incurred losses in preceding financial years as well.

In 2019-20, the total loss amount of the corporation was Rs 82.63 crore, while in 2020-21 it incurred a loss of Rs 97.86 crore.

The amount of loss has increased in the financial year 2021-22.

At present, the ASTC is able to run only 651 buses on different routes in Assam.

Meanwhile, to reduce the burden of salary payments, the corporation has come up with a mandatory retirement policy.

“Already a list of 132 employees in this regard has been prepared,” said Suklabaidya.

However, the Minister said that ASTC has been able to run all its CNG buses until now.

20230406-233803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal, discusses various issues

    Tagore the educator, rural reformer comes alive in ‘A History Of...

    Until L-G clarifies that nominated councillors will not vote, party will...

    PKL 9: Surender Gill’s super 10 helps U.P. Yoddhas thrash Telugu...