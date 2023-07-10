INDIA

Assam student’s body asks police to kill rape accused in encounter

: Assam student’s body has demanded that police must give rape accused persons an exemplary punishment by killing them in encounters.

Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, chief adviser of the students’ organisation – All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Student’s Association (ACKHSA), said that police must locate the evading suspects engaged in the rape incidents and punish them through police encounters.

“Recently, we saw the death of one juvenile rape victim in the Hailakandi district. While many are calling for the death penalty or fast-track case resolution, we vehemently demand police encounters as a just punishment for the notorious accused, and that their homes be bulldozed,” Purkayastha said on Monday.

“Additionally, we want that the rape victims’ relatives receive proper compensation in the form of jobs,” the student body advisor insisted.

He further added that the student association would turn to intense democratic activism if the demands were not met. The members of the ACKHSA emphasized the need for the state government to act to protect women in the state.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

