Assam: Three of family killed in road crash, 2 critical

At least three people belonging to the Nepali community died in a head-on collision between a car and a pick-up van in Assam’s Sadiya district on Monday, officials said.

The three deceased have been identified as Dil Bahadur Sonar, Binod Sonar, and Dalmaya Sonar. Two others were also injured in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were occupants of the car.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical, they said.

Superintendent of Police Mrinal Deka told IANS, “The accident took place near the Bhupen Hazarika bridge in the district. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.”

Notably, the 9 km-long Bhupen Hazarika bridge connects Dhola in the south to Sadiya in the north, providing convenient access to Arunachal Pradesh, whose border lies near Sadiya.

This bridge provided the first permanent road connection between northern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Deka said, “Though the deceased people belong to the Nepali community, they are Indian citizens and were residing in the district. Here, around 60 per cent of the people are from that community.”

“The accident happened due to overspeeding,” the police officer mentioned.

