Under its new tribal land policy, the Assam government would allow a tribal land owner to hold 50 bighas of land, up from the existing eight bighas.

Talking about the new scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the tribal land policy would be launched on October 2 under ‘Basundhara’ Phase 2, which would increase the land holding of a tribal person from the existing eight bighas to 50 bighas.

The Chief Minister said the government would talk to tribal organisations and try to settle the tribals in villages with gazing grounds.

“Even if the tribals settled in government lands are evicted for some reason, they would get compensation from the government,” the Chief Minister said after launching ‘Mission Bhumiputra’ at a function here.

According to the 2011 Census, tribals constitute 12.4 per cent of Assam’s 3.12 crore population, who reside mostly in western Assam.

Before the Assembly elections in Assam last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a special programme of the state government to distribute land ‘patta’ or land allotment certificates to over one lakh landless indigenous people.

