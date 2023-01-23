INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam to book men under POCSO Act for marrying girls aged less than 14

NewsWire
0
0

The Assam government on Monday decided to book men who marry girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A cabinet meeting held here took this decision, he said.

The state has a quite high rate of maternal and infant mortality, and health professionals link it with the child marriage.

Briefing reporters about the cabinet decisions, Sarma said that Assam has an average of 31 per cent marriages in the “prohibited age”.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be used to prosecute men who marry girls between the ages of 14 and 18 and required legal action would be taken against them, he said.

Sarma also said that police have been ordered to launch a state-wide crackdown against child marriage.

“Every village will have a Child Protection Officer designated, and the Gram Panchayat Secretary would be responsible for reporting any child marriages that occur there,” he added.

20230123-212004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Man killed by elder brother over ‘family dispute’

    Trailer of Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Padavettu’ released in front of ‘Yellow Army’

    Google releases 2nd Android 13 Beta with thrust on user privacy

    Tyagi community to ‘boycott BJP’ in Khatauli by-election