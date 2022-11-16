INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam to constitute citizen groups for improving police-public coordination

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to improve coordination between the police and the public, the Assam cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to constitute ‘Thana-level citizen committees’ across the state, officials said.

A senior government official said that the committees will be constituted under the Section 11 sub-clause of the Assam police act. The citizen committees will essentially function as community liaison groups for respective police stations.

A committee to comprise Chairman which is to be appointed by the state government, member secretary will be the Officer-in-Charge of the police station, block level, and circle officers, other members will be there that will including Municipal corporation officers, citizens nominated by the district administration.

The officer added that the committees will facilitate the timely delivery of citizen-centric services of the police department and ensure the responsiveness of police against grievances registered in police stations.

It will also look into incidents of alleged misbehaviour, and provide information and community feedback for improving policing.

The committees will use various public forums for pushing forward the concerns for police actions in matters of national security and the public good.

Apart from that, the state government believes that this new system will also be able to create public awareness of important social issues like drug abuse, human trafficking, witch-hunting, domestic violence, etc.

20221116-211603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Truck runs amok in Hyderabad, 2 killed

    Odisha CM inaugurates ultra-modern dairy plant in Cuttack

    Mayawati lashes out at SP, accuses it of planting stories in...

    Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Bandipora