Assam to get a new assembly house in August: CM Himanta

Assam will get a new Assembly building in August this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

When the state’s capital moved from Shillong to Dispur in September 1972, a temporary house was bought for the Assam Legislative Assembly, which had previously been housed in a tea warehouse. On March 16, 1973, the current Dispur building hosted its first session.

The cost of the new assembly building in Assam was raised from its initial estimate of Rs 234 crore to Rs 351 crore due to various delays and revisions.

The main assembly building, annexe I building, and annexe II building make up Assam’s new Legislative Assembly complex, which is spread across a 10-acre property, according to a senior government official.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with assembly speaker Biswajit Daimari inspected the under-construction new Assam Legislative Assembly premises, and evaluated the progress of work on Sunday.

They visited the Vidhan Sabha Hall, Speaker’s Chamber, etc, and instructed officials to complete all works in a qualitative and time-bound manner.

It is learned that the 18,459 square metre main assembly building has a pitched roof with a glass top to allow natural illumination.

There will be enough space for about 180 legislators on the first level of the main legislative building.

The Assam Legislative Assembly’s new main building has seven elevators, including a glass lift and an escalator, and is centrally air-conditioned.

There are no nominated members allowed in the Assam Legislative Assembly, which comprises 126 members who are directly elected through elections.

The new building contains cutting-edge infrastructure and more seating in case the number of MLAs increases in the future.

