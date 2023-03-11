HEALTHINDIA

Assam to have south east Asia’s largest cancer research facility

NewsWire
0
0

Assam will soon have a cancer research centre which is believed to be the largest in South Asia, officials said on Saturday.

The cancer facility has been planned to be built in Kamrup rural district’s Amingaon area.

According to state health department officers, once the centre comes up, Assam would represent the northeastern states on the world map of research hubs as a result of the state-of-the art facility here.

In a workshop held here on Friday under the auspices of the state government’s Medical Education and Research Department, experts discussed the project’s operational design and road map.

Dr D Nori, an internationally renowned oncologist, as well as professors from AIIMS, IIT Guwahati, Gauhati Medical College Hospital, and other top medical institutions took part in the workshop to create a schedule for carrying out the project.

A series of consultative sessions were planned, according to Siddharth Singh, commissioner and secretary of the Medical Education & Research Department, to properly describe the project design.

Singh further mentioned that the centre would feature a paediatric oncology hospital affiliated for the treatment of cancer in children.

In addition, a child cardiology wing has been planned for the project, according to Singh.

20230311-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What is so special for political parties to allow meetings, asks...

    Teens with optimistic, happy feelings may lead to better health in...

    AMU scientists invent novel technology to treat diabetic foot ulcers

    Kerala HC allows Covishield second jab after 28 days in pvt...