Assam will soon have a cancer research centre which is believed to be the largest in South Asia, officials said on Saturday.

The cancer facility has been planned to be built in Kamrup rural district’s Amingaon area.

According to state health department officers, once the centre comes up, Assam would represent the northeastern states on the world map of research hubs as a result of the state-of-the art facility here.

In a workshop held here on Friday under the auspices of the state government’s Medical Education and Research Department, experts discussed the project’s operational design and road map.

Dr D Nori, an internationally renowned oncologist, as well as professors from AIIMS, IIT Guwahati, Gauhati Medical College Hospital, and other top medical institutions took part in the workshop to create a schedule for carrying out the project.

A series of consultative sessions were planned, according to Siddharth Singh, commissioner and secretary of the Medical Education & Research Department, to properly describe the project design.

Singh further mentioned that the centre would feature a paediatric oncology hospital affiliated for the treatment of cancer in children.

In addition, a child cardiology wing has been planned for the project, according to Singh.

