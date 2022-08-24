Assam will buy 30 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh in November, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior Assam government officer said that a meeting was held on Tuesday in this regard between a delegation from India and Bangladesh Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar at the latter’s office in Dhaka.

Assam government sources are saying that in Tuesday’s meeting, the policy decision of bandwidth export from Bangladesh was finalised and all the processes are expected to be completed by November. An agreement will be signed in this regard.

Meghalaya’s Joint Secretary, IT, Kumbamut Lang Nangari led the Indian delegation in the meeting and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Ltd Managing Director Sahab Uddin was also present.

Jabbar told the delegation during the meeting that Bangladesh does not have any problem exporting bandwidth, as it has plenty available after meeting its own needs.

The Bangladesh Minister further said that bandwidth is being exported to Saudi Arabia and India to meet the increased network demand.

“Bangladesh has started the third submarine cable connection. After completion of its work, additional bandwidth of about 13,200 Gbps will be connected,” he added.

Mustafa directed the officials concerned to initiate the process for bandwidth export to Assam.

Assam will establish a cable connection from Sylhet’s Tamabil via Meghalaya’s Dawki to Guwahati at its own expense once the process is completed.

Bangladesh will establish an alternative line to ensure uninterrupted connectivity up to Tamabil.

