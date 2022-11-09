INDIA

Assam to install smart electric meters in households

Assam will have smart electric meters installed in almost every household across the state to minimise energy loss, officials said on Wednesday.

The state cabinet has taken a decision in this regard.

The deadline for completion of the project has been fixed at March 31, 2025. The state government will spend nearly Rs 4,500 crore on this project.

As per the department’s claim, this step will bring down the energy losses and also create employment opportunities.

Moreover, to improve the electricity situation in three districts — South Salmara, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon in Assam, the government has decided to give revised administrative approval for seven projects and utilisation of saved funds of Rs 56.76 crore for three ongoing projects, an official said.

According to a senior official, this step will benefit at least 30 lakh consumers.

Apart from that, the Assam cabinet has taken a few other decisions too.

With an aim to strengthen the training programmes within police battalions, 34 retired army personnel will be appointed as Additional Superintendents of Police (Training) for all the battalions in Assam.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Other senior ministers of various departments were also present.

