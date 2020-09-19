Assam to provide free transplant aid for children

Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) The Assam government will provide 100 per cent free medical support for liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplantation to children below 12 years of age, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Sarma, who also holds the Finance Department, handed over air tickets to the guardians of 70 children who will travel to Bengaluru and Kolkata for cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant.

The Health Department would bear all expenses including travel and surgeries of these 70 children.

“The 70 childen were chosen as part of the “Seva Saptah” to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The “Seva Saptah” was observed across the country from September 14 to 20,” the Minister told the media.

–IANS

