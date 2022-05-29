The Assam government on Sunday announced providing minority certificates to all the minority communities in the state.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting held on Sunday in Guwahati.

The six religious communities — Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Jains will have to file applications regarding this with the state government.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said: “This is the first such type of initiative taken by the state government.”

Further, the state cabinet has also decided to give Rs 2 lakh each to 288 seriously injured people and 57 women victimised in the Assam agitation from 1979-85.

