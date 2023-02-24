Assam has received a letter of intent from the National Medical Commission (NMC) for an intake of 100 MBBS students for the newly-built Nagaon Medical College, officials said on Friday.

This is the 11th medical college in the state to receive the letter of intent.

The Kokrajhar Medical College also received the Commission’s nod last month for the intake of students.

Expressing pleasure on this decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “A shot in the arm! The Letter of Intent issued by National Medical Commission to Nagaon Medical College for 100 MBBS seats will boost to our efforts to improve healthcare.

“It has become the State’s 11th medical college to receive Letter of Intent and 2nd this year after Kokrajhar Medical College.”

