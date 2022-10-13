INDIA

Assam transport official arrested, Rs 36 lakh seized from house

NewsWire
0
0

The District Transport Officer (DTO) in Assam’s Kokrajhar district was arrested on charges of corruption, as cash amounting to Rs 36 lakh was recovered from his house in an operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Sameswar Brahma Muchahary, 54.

The police were carrying out another search operation at his Guwahati residence in the Kahilipara locality.

A slew of raids are being conducted in the state to check the corruption cases. ACB officials have launched several search operations recently to crack down on illegal transactions of funds and public money as well as arrest corrupt officials.

On Wednesday a circle inspector and his personal security officer in the Kharupetia area were arrested on corruption charges. The previous day, an assistant sub-inspector in the Lakhimpur district was taken into custody by the ACB.

20221013-211005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parl panel recommends more refresher courses to control cybercrimes

    Visakhapatnam Port Trust celebrates 58th National Maritime Day

    ACB informs ED about Vipul Chaudhary’s money laundering deals

    Samsung R&D to recruit over 1,000 engineers from IITs, BITS