Two men died after a car, in which they were travelling, plunged into a roadside pond in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district on Sunday.

A police officer informed that the accident took place in the Laluk area of the district after the driver lost control over the car following which it fell into the pond.

The locals have said that the men sitting in the car drowned as they could not come out of the car after it fell into the pond. Later, their bodies were retrieved from the car and taken to a hospital. However, the doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been kept for postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam and Noor Mohammad.

As per the police source, the duo was going to Tezpur from Laluk.

20221016-190001