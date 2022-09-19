INDIA

Assam: Two minor girls drown in pond

NewsWire
0
0

Two minor girls, who were out for fishing in a pond, drowned in Assam’s Darang district on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Simamuria Bhakatpara area in the Darang district.

The deceased minors have been identified as Silsina Marak and Martina Marak.

A senior police officer said, two minor girls went for fishing in a pond near their house. When they had not returned for a long time, the families went in the search of them. They first thought that both girls may have been kidnapped but later it was suspected they might have drowned.

Upon searching, the bodies were recovered from the pond.

Police said, the girls probably slipped and were engulfed by the pond waters.

The girls were rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared them dead. The bodies were later sent for a post-mortem.

In a similar incident, two youth lost their lives after they were drowned in the pond waters in the Jogighopa area in Assam’s Bongaigaon district last month.

20220919-191003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parliament passes National Anti-Doping Bill 2022

    MP: SC’s order to conduct local body polls without OBC reservation...

    How some people dodge arrest after consuming alcohol in dry Gujarat

    Kuldeep Bishnoi meets Nadda, Haryana CM