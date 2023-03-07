INDIA

Assam: Two teenage boys drown in river, search operation underway

Two young boys drowned while taking bath in the Krishnai river in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday, officials said. The tragic incident took place at Gopalpur village in the Dalgoma area of the district.

According to a district official, the minors entered the river to take bath but were washed away.

The victims have been identified as Shobham Nath (16) and Janardhan Das (18). A search operation is underway to fish out the bodies.

Meanwhile, another teenager who had jumped off a bridge at Sadiya in Tinsukia district on Monday is still missing. The teenager reportedly jumped into the Brahmaputra river from the Bhupen Hazazrika Setu (bridge) before going missing.

To find the missing teen, a team from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was dispatched to the spot.

The missing boy’s identity is yet to be determined.

