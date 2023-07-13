INDIA

‘Assam witnessing unprecedented spell of development’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state has been witnessing an unprecedented run of development and economic growth since the BJP came to power at the Centre. 

Sarma said this while addressing the delegates to the National Executive Committee Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) at Guwahati on Wednesday.

This is for the first time that FICCI’s national executive meeting has happened in Assam since the establishment of the industry body in 1927.

Addressing the interactive session, the Chief Minister, expressing his gratitude towards FICCI for choosing Guwahati as the location for its National Executive Committee Meeting, exuded confidence it would aid in the upward economic growth trajectory that the state has been following for the past few years.

“Assam has been witnessing a never-before-seen spell of peace, progress and prosperity on all fronts since 2014. Statistics prove that the state has been making rapid strides on all fronts,” he said, adding that within a period of two years, Assam is likely to dislodge Punjab as the 16th largest state in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Sarma stated: “There has been a considerable increase in the state’s public and capital expenditures.”

The state’s tourism sector has also witnessed unprecedented levels of growth in the past couple of years, he said.

Sarma further said that FICCI choosing Guwahati as the location to hold its Executive Committee Meeting is also an indication that the largest city in the Northeast is now the fulcrum of growth in the region.

Speaking about the initiatives the state government has been taking to create an industry-friendly ecosystem here, the Chief Minister said the work is underway to bring in a customised industrial policy that would take into consideration specific needs and requirements of industries on a case-by-case basis that would be a departure from the current policy of one-size-fits-all.

He also spoke about the government’s actions aimed at bringing transparency in the governance process, adding that these actions have also benefited the industrial sector too.

2023071238225

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala CPI unhappy over CPI(M)’s UCC moves: Sources

    Post G20 meet more foreign tourist arrivals in J&K: L-G

    Assam : Teenager commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate pictures

    ‘Barbie’ set visitors high-fived Ryan Gosling but ‘wouldn’t say anything’ to...