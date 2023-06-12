A woman BJP leader was allegedly murdered in Assam’s Goalpara district and the body dumped near the highway, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jonali Nath who was working as the party’s district secretary. She was a resident of Matia village in Goalpara.

The body was recovered by the villagers from National Highway 17 near Shalpara area on Sunday night who informed the police.

According to locals, some miscreants might have killed her and dumped the body near the highway before fleeing the spot.

Police reached the spot around midnight and sent the body for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, as per police, Nath’s body bore several injury marks indicating severe assault before being killed.

She was last seen at a local market on Sunday afternoon. Her husband was trying her number in the evening but Nath’s phone was switched off. The family then informed the police.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita expressed displeasure on the incident saying those behind the crime will not be spared.

Assam minister Ashok Singhal wrote on Twitter, “A thorough investigation into the incident will be done to ensure justice is served. We are committed to uncovering the truth behind this unfortunate event. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family and friends. We pray for the eternal peace of Smt. Jonali Nath’s soul.”

20230612-120605