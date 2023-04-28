A mother and her two children were killed at Mazbat in Assam’s Udalguri district on Friday after they were run over by a speeding train in what is believed to be a suicide attempt.

“According to a preliminary inquiry, it looked like an accident. The mother jumped in front of a moving train with her two children. However, further investigation is required for a conclusion,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Dutami Kullu, a resident of Mazbat village in Phuhurabari area of the district.

A train headed for Rangia hit the woman and her two children, according to sources.

Local residents, however, believe that the mother and her two children committed suicide by jumping in front of the train, although the exact cause has not yet been determined.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

20230428-232002